Carrier Mills man arrested after shots fired investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A man was arrested after police were called out to a shots fired investigation early Sunday morning.
The Carbondale Police Department stated in a release officers went out to the 600 block of East Park Street in response to a shots fired call at 3:42 a.m. on April 23rd.
The release said when officers arrived on scene, several vehicles were leaving the area and a male person was seen hiding a backpack underneath a car before he went inside a home.
The backpack was found and police say a gun was inside of it.
Officers arrested a suspect identified as Kyle M. Day, 31, of Carrier Mills.
Mills faces a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a firearm and was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 2nd at the Jackson County Courthouse.
The investigation is active and ongoing.