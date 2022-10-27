Carbondale shooting leaves one person injured

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police say one person was injured during a shooting early Thursday morning.
Around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to S. Rawlings Street for shots fired. When they got there, they found a victim with gunshot wounds and immediately began life-saving measures. The victim was then taken to Memorial Hospital.
Police learned the parties involved are all known acquaintances of each other, but there is no suspect information at this time.
The investigation is active and ongoing.