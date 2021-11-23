Carbondale Police seek more leads in Keeshanna Jackson shooting death

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police are asking for more witnesses to come forward with any information about the death of SIU student Keeshanna Jackson.
Jackson died on August 22 after being shot at a house party on Cherry Street. Since then, police and the FBI have offered $5,000 and $10,000 rewards, respectively, for any information leading to arrests.
Three months later, the 'frustrating' case hasn't offered many leads, according to Lt. Anthony Williams.
Williams says there were many witnesses at the party when the shooting occurred but that many of them have yet to come forward.
Williams says it's common among shooting victims and witnesses to become traumatized after witnessing such an event.
He hopes the grief Jackson's family feels this holiday can push witnesses to come forward and help the family start its recovery process.
"We know we can't bring these victims back but we want to at least bring some sense of closure to this or a feeling of there's not the mystery anymore. We know what happened," Williams said.
Williams says anyone with information can contact the police department. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call Carbondale Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.