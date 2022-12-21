Carbondale police searching for suspect in car theft investigation

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as -20 to -26 are possible as a result of Thursday night low temperatures of 1 to -4 with sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally up to 4 inches not ruled out. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life- threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or generators. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A wind chill warning means that a combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if winter storm conditions become more certain. &&