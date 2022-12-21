 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
as low as -20 to -26 are possible as a result of Thursday night
low temperatures of 1 to -4 with sustained winds of 15-25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow
possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally
up to 4 inches not ruled out.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind chill warning means that a combination of very cold air
and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation.

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

&&

Carbondale police searching for suspect in car theft investigation

Kenneth Doumbia

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A Chicago man is currently wanted in connection to a vehicle theft investigation in Carbondale. 

On December 19, 2022 around 10:35 a.m. Police located a car reported stolen by Oak Park, Illinois Police traveling on West Mill Street. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled. 

Officers pursued the vehicle until they lost sight in the area of Country Club Road and Chautauqua Road. 

During the pursuit, the driver threw two firearms out of the vehicle. Officers later recovered those weapons. 

The vehicle was then found unoccupied in the parking lot of a residential complex in the 1900 block of West Pleasant Hill Road. 

Officers identified the driver as Kenneth K. Doumbia, 27 of Chicago. An arrest warrant for charged of armed habitual offender, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing was obtained. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Doumbia is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department 618-549-2121 or Crime Stoppers 618-549-COPS (2677).  

Doumbia is considered armed and dangerous.  

The investigation is active and on-going.   