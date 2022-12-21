Carbondale police searching for suspect in car theft investigation

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A Chicago man is currently wanted in connection to a vehicle theft investigation in Carbondale.
On December 19, 2022 around 10:35 a.m. Police located a car reported stolen by Oak Park, Illinois Police traveling on West Mill Street. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled.
Officers pursued the vehicle until they lost sight in the area of Country Club Road and Chautauqua Road.
During the pursuit, the driver threw two firearms out of the vehicle. Officers later recovered those weapons.
The vehicle was then found unoccupied in the parking lot of a residential complex in the 1900 block of West Pleasant Hill Road.
Officers identified the driver as Kenneth K. Doumbia, 27 of Chicago. An arrest warrant for charged of armed habitual offender, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing was obtained.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Doumbia is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department 618-549-2121 or Crime Stoppers 618-549-COPS (2677).
Doumbia is considered armed and dangerous.
The investigation is active and on-going.