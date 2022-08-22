Carbondale Police investigating lawn mower theft

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police are investigating the theft of a lawn mower.
On August 18, around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1700 block of W. Main Street for a theft.
Officers learned the suspected arrived at the business in a white extended cab truck with tinted windows, a black gas cap cover, a black tool box in the bed, oversized tired and black rims, pulling a metal drop gate trailer with white rims and a spare tire.
The suspect loaded a mower on the trailer and drove away westbound in the 1700 block of W. Sycamore Street.
The suspect was described as a white man, wearing a blue shirt, black pants, black shoes, tan hat and a black face mask.
The investigation is active and ongoing.