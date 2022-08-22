 Skip to main content
Carbondale Police investigating lawn mower theft

carbondale mower theft

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police are investigating the theft of a lawn mower. 

On August 18, around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1700 block of W. Main Street for a theft. 

Officers learned the suspected arrived at the business in a white extended cab truck with tinted windows, a black gas cap cover, a black tool box in the bed, oversized tired and black rims, pulling a metal drop gate trailer with white rims and a spare tire. 

The suspect loaded a mower on the trailer and drove away westbound in the 1700 block of W. Sycamore Street. 

The suspect was described as a white man, wearing a blue shirt, black pants, black shoes, tan hat and a black face mask. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. 