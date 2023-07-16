 Skip to main content
Carbondale Police investigating early morning shooting

CARBONDALE POLICE CAR.jpg

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A person is released from a hospital after a shooting in Carbondale early Sunday morning. 

It took place at the Fields Apartments at 700 South Lewis Lane in Carbondale.

Carbondale Police say the incident took place just after 5:45 am, when multiple shots were fired and injuring at least one person. 

News 3 was on scene when police discovered multiple bullet casings found on the ground with at least two bullet holes in the side of an apartment building.

One person was released from the hospital and is expected to be okay. 

A woman expressing concern tells News 3 shootings like these keep happening. "They are scared. This keeps happening. All we want is for this to stop. Let kids sleep and go to school in peace." she said.

Carbondale Police say there is no threat to the public and are continuing to investigate this incident. If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to contact Carbondale Police. 

City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677). 

