Carbondale police investigate shots fired in large crowd

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Carbondale police officers are investigating an incident where two individuals fired shots in a crowded street early Monday morning.
Police officers were monitoring a large crowd in the 200 block of West Main Street early Monday morning just before 2 a.m.
Police reported a person fired several shots in an unknown direction. The suspect then started leaving the area on foot when another individual in the crowd fired shots as well.
Police said the first suspect is described as a black male wearing a black coat and a brown beanie-style hat. He fled from the area to the south across Main Street and into an alley. Later, police learned he was seen running east crossing South Washington Street in the area of East Monroe Street.
Police do not have a description of the second person/suspect at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).