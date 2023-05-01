 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carbondale police find loaded gun in vehicle stop, one arrested

  • 0
police lights

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A 26-year-old is behind bars facing multiple charges after a traffic stop.

It happened at 12:42 a.m. on Sunday. The Carbondale Police Department said an officer stopped a vehicle in the 500-block of New Era Road.

Police said the driver is known to have a suspended driver's license.

Police then arrested Keishawn T. Wright, 26 of Carbondale.

While police were investigating, they also found a loaded gun from in the vehicle.

Wright faces charges of Driving While License Suspended, Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Wright was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Recommended for you