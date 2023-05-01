Carbondale police find loaded gun in vehicle stop, one arrested

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A 26-year-old is behind bars facing multiple charges after a traffic stop.
It happened at 12:42 a.m. on Sunday. The Carbondale Police Department said an officer stopped a vehicle in the 500-block of New Era Road.
Police said the driver is known to have a suspended driver's license.
Police then arrested Keishawn T. Wright, 26 of Carbondale.
While police were investigating, they also found a loaded gun from in the vehicle.
Wright faces charges of Driving While License Suspended, Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Wright was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
The investigation is active and ongoing.