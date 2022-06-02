Carbondale Police Chief highlights importance of community is solving crimes

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---From the beginning of an investigation to finding key evidence, the most important part of solving a crime is you.
"As a police department, we don't have all the tools and all the resources to solve every crime, we need the help of our community members to tell us what they've seen, tell us what they've heard," said Carbondale Police Chief, Stan Reno.
The old saying 'if you see something, say something' is more important than ever.
Between gun violence, threats over social media, and other illegal activity, Reno said reporting something suspicious could make or break a case.
"There could be something we need to investigate. There could be something, a key piece of information or a person we've been looking for, so it's really critical to really encourage that participation," he said.
Participation from the public has been vital to local police in solving crimes over the years, and what to report can vary from person to person.
"For our community members it's really about what's unusual. What is unusual about this person or this person's activity? Is it somebody they've never seen before or is it someone that's new in their neighborhood that's just acting suspicious, or do they just get the sense that something is wrong," said Reno.
So in order to make each community safe, Reno said police need everyone working together to make that happen.
"Police department cannot do it alone and we need the participation and the help of our community members and visitors to our city to work with us to keep our community safe," said Reno.