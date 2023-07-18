 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Overnight thunderstorms may produce another 2 to 6 inches of
rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Carbondale police catch man hiding in a building in burglary investigation

Brian Brennan
Jackson County Jail

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A Carbondale man has been arrested after he was caught hiding in a building after police responded there for a burglary call.

Carbondale police said it happened at 3:49 a.m. on Tuesday when officers went out to the 600 block of East College Street for a burglary in progress call at a commercial building. 

After officers arrived, they found evidence of forced entry, then they started searching the building.

During their search, they found Brian C. Brennan, 43 of Carbondale, hiding in the building.

Police said Brennan was in the process of burglarizing the building when officers got there.

Brennan is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing and possession of burglary tools. He was then taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

