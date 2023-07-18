Carbondale police catch man hiding in a building in burglary investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A Carbondale man has been arrested after he was caught hiding in a building after police responded there for a burglary call.
Carbondale police said it happened at 3:49 a.m. on Tuesday when officers went out to the 600 block of East College Street for a burglary in progress call at a commercial building.
After officers arrived, they found evidence of forced entry, then they started searching the building.
During their search, they found Brian C. Brennan, 43 of Carbondale, hiding in the building.
Police said Brennan was in the process of burglarizing the building when officers got there.
Brennan is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing and possession of burglary tools. He was then taken to the Jackson County Jail.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).