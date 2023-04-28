Carbondale police arrest two in weapons investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- An ongoing firearms investigation resulted in two individuals arrested for unlawfully possessing guns.
Carbondale Police Department released information where a search warrant was obtained and executed on April 28 in the 300-block of South Oakland Avenue.
Officers and detectives there found Jakobi N. Shered, 19 of Carbondale and Chonta T. Stidhum, 20 of Carbondale, with arrest warrants.
Both Shered and Stidhum were arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Police also found and recovered firearms from the residence.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website.