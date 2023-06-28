Carbondale man sentenced to 88 years for murder

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A Carbondale man was sentenced to 88 years for murder after a sentence hearing in Jackson County on Wednesday.
Devale Johnson, 26 of Carbondale, had a sentenced hearing after he was found guilty with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated discharged of a firearm last year.
Jackson County State's Attorney Joe Cervantez tells News 3 he was sentenced to 88 years in jail for the crimes.
Johnson was found guilty in Jackson County in September of 2022.
The case began on the night of August 17, 2020 when Carbondale Police responded to shooting reports on the 1000 block of Robert A. Stalls Avenue.
Police found Jamonte Allison, Sr. at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a hospital. Two month's after the shooting, sheriff's deputies in Orange County, Florida arrested Johnson and others.
Victor Purdiman was also charged with murder after being on the run for months. Purdiman was arrested in October 2020 in Florida.