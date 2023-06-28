Carbondale man sentenced to 88 years for murder

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois, and
far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through 7 PM CDT
Thursday for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Carbondale man sentenced to 88 years for murder

  • Updated
  • 0
DevaleJohnsonGUILTY

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A Carbondale man was sentenced to 88 years for murder after a sentence hearing in Jackson County on Wednesday.

Devale Johnson, 26 of Carbondale, had a sentenced hearing after he was found guilty with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated discharged of a firearm last year.

Jackson County State's Attorney Joe Cervantez tells News 3 he was sentenced to 88 years in jail for the crimes.

Johnson was found guilty in Jackson County in September of 2022.

The case began on the night of August 17, 2020 when Carbondale Police responded to shooting reports on the 1000 block of Robert A. Stalls Avenue.

Police found Jamonte Allison, Sr. at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a hospital. Two month's after the shooting, sheriff's deputies in Orange County, Florida arrested Johnson and others.

Victor Purdiman was also charged with murder after being on the run for months. Purdiman was arrested in October 2020 in Florida.