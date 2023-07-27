 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
Friday to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Carbondale man sentenced 40 years for 2022 murder

David Edwards Jr.

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- David Edwards Jr., 30 of Carbondale, was sentenced to jail for 40 years in relation for murder charges relating to the death of John Pruitt.

Jackson County State's Attorney Joe Cervantez said Edwards Jr. is to serve 100% of the time he is sentenced for.

Edwards Jr. was found guilty on two murder charges from back in March of 2023.

The charges stem from the October 3, 2022 shooting death of John Pruitt. 

Police responded to a shooting on S. Lewis Lane and found 37-year-old Pruitt, of Chicago, with gunshot wounds. He later died at Memorial Hospital.

Edwards Jr. was later arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail. Police determined Pruitt and Edwards Jr. were acquaintances with an ongoing dispute. 

Cervantez credits the Carbondale Police Department and other first responders for swift action after receiving calls concerning shots fired. In an earlier interview, Cervantez said, “The Carbondale Police Department’s experience, professionalism, and dedication to the community was once again on display when patrol officers and detectives acted quickly, taking the necessary steps to apprehend the suspect and package the preliminary investigation for my office to effectively begin the prosecution of Edwards.” “Shooters will be held accountable in Jackson County,” Cervantez said.

