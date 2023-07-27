Carbondale man sentenced 40 years for 2022 murder

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- David Edwards Jr., 30 of Carbondale, was sentenced to jail for 40 years in relation for murder charges relating to the death of John Pruitt.
Jackson County State's Attorney Joe Cervantez said Edwards Jr. is to serve 100% of the time he is sentenced for.
Edwards Jr. was found guilty on two murder charges from back in March of 2023.
The charges stem from the October 3, 2022 shooting death of John Pruitt.
Police responded to a shooting on S. Lewis Lane and found 37-year-old Pruitt, of Chicago, with gunshot wounds. He later died at Memorial Hospital.
Edwards Jr. was later arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail. Police determined Pruitt and Edwards Jr. were acquaintances with an ongoing dispute.
Cervantez credits the Carbondale Police Department and other first responders for swift action after receiving calls concerning shots fired. In an earlier interview, Cervantez said, “The Carbondale Police Department’s experience, professionalism, and dedication to the community was once again on display when patrol officers and detectives acted quickly, taking the necessary steps to apprehend the suspect and package the preliminary investigation for my office to effectively begin the prosecution of Edwards.” “Shooters will be held accountable in Jackson County,” Cervantez said.