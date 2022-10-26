Carbondale man receives 44 years for murder

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man has been sentenced to prison for murdering a Carbondale man.
Freddie Ray Glasser, 44 of Carbondale, received 44 years in prison Tuesday. A judge ruled he must serve 100 percent of his sentence.
In May 2021, Carbondale Police responded to assist with an eviction. When they arrived, they found Melvin L. Edwards, 61 years old, of Carbondale, with life threatening injuries. He later died at a hospital.
Glasser was later picked up and arrested for first degree murder. He pleaded guilty to the murder charge in July 2022.