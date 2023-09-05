Carbondale man faces multiple charges after domestic disturbance call

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A 37-year-old man from Carbondale faces multiple felony charges after police respond to a report of a domestic disturbance over the weekend.
The Carbondale Police Department said the incident happened at 3:11 a.m. on Sunday. Officers went to the 200-block of South Lewis Lane for a domestic disturbance involving a gun.
Police said they found out the suspect was Nicoliest A. Brown, 37 of Carbondale, threatened someone with a gun and did some damage to some property that belonged to the victim.
Officers also recovered a gun which was found on Brown while they were arresting him.
Brown was taken to the Jackson County Jail and is facing charges of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, armed habitual offender, criminal damage to property, interference with reporting domestic violence and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
The investigation is active and ongoing.