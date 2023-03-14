 Skip to main content
Carbondale man charge with battery, reckless discharge of a firearm after disturbance call

Dakota W. Mitchell
Carbondale Police Department

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A Carbondale man is behind bars with multiple charges after police investigate a disturbance incident.

It happened on March 12, at 11:14 a.m. when officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of West College Street for the disturbance report.

A victim there reported to police they were battered by Dakota W. Mitchell, 30 of Carbondale.

Officers learned the victim had been battered by Mitchell and also shot a handgun inside the home earlier on March 10.

Police said there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Mitchell was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail. He is charged with aggravated domestic battery and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing and active.

