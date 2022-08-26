Carbondale man arrested for vandalism

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A Carbondale man is in custody after reports of vandalism.
On August 23, 2022 Police responded to a report of graffiti on a local property in the 200 block of North Oakland Street.
Police later found additional graffiti on buildings in the areas of West High Street and North Springer Street.
The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Matthew Kren of Carbondale. He was arrested on Thursday and charged with criminal damage to property.
He is being held in the Jackson County Jail.