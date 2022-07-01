Carbondale man arrested for shots fired and making threats

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police have arrested Terrill A. Walker, 44, of Carbondale for allegedly firing multiple gunshots at a group of people in the 400 block of East Chestnut Street in the early morning hours of June 26.
No injuries were reported from the gunshots, but several vehicles were struck.
According to Carbondale Police, Walker also allegedly made threats against a Carbondale organization.
Walker was arrested during on June 30 in the 2100 block of West Woodriver Drive.
He has been charged with unlawful use of weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and armed habitual criminal and terroristic threats. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail with a bond of $1,250,000.