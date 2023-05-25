Carbondale man arrested after police respond to weapon violation call

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- One person has been arrested as police respond to an unlawful use of a weapon call in Carbondale.
The City of Carbondale Police Department said officers were working another call when they were dispatched to the 700-block of South Lewis Lane at 4:20 a.m. Thursday morning in relation to a person displaying a gun.
Since they were on the other call, officers with Carbondale weren't able to immediately respond. The SIU Department of Public Safety responded to assist.
SIU officers found a fight taking place. One of the subjects involved in the fight was the person in relation to the original gun call.
Carbondale police officers arrived on scene as well, shortly after SIU officers got to the scene.
Police said Taurice D. Lowe, 35 of Carbondale was arrested.
A firearm was found, along with cannabis, in the vehicle Lowe was driving.
Police said Lowe is charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Assault and Possession of Cannabis 30-100 grams.
He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).