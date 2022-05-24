 Skip to main content
Carbondale community asked to fill out violence survey

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale is working to improve safety and has asked SIU Carbondale to conduct research understanding the nature of gun violence happening. 

The survey will also study the drivers or conditions that facilitate gun violence. 

Residents' knowledge of and experience with gun violence is an important part of the understanding, so adults in the community are asked to take a brief online survey to share your experiences and opinions. 

You can complete the survey via phone, tablet, or computer. If you or someone you know doesn't have internet access, they can take the survey at the Carbondale Public Library. It should only take around 8-10 minutes. 

COMPLETE SURVEY HERE

The survey is being independently conducted by Southern Illinois University at the request of the Carbondale City Council. Your responses are anonymous. You may refuse to answer any question or discontinue the survey at any time without penalty.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact Dr. Tammy Kochel, Associate Dean in the College of Health and Human Sciences, at tkochel@siu.edu or (618) 453-6371—please leave a voice mail and someone will call you back.

