Cape Girardeau residents warned about scam

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a recent scam.
The scam is portraying a call from the Circuit Clerk's Office. The scam tells you that you have a summons or that someone within your family needs the summons to be served to them.
The scammers will go as far as to give you a case number. When those numbers are checked, they are false.
Many of the calls are coming from a 314 area code.
The Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to verify all information given and if you receive a call you believe may not be legitimate, make an inquiry to the Circuit Clerk's Office.