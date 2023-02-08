Cape Girardeau Police release 10 year crime stats

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau Police Department released their findings on crime cases over the last decade.
The report shows statics starting in 2013 through 2022. For the last 10 years, they have released statistics, for each year, in homicides, robberies, aggravated assaults, burglaries, larceny, and motor vehicle thefts.
The biggest decline in numbers were robberies, a 89.4 decline over the past decade. In 2013, there were 85 robbery reports to only 9 in 2022.
The biggest increase in crimes was motor vehicle thefts. In 2013 there were 57 reported motor vehicle thefts compared to 99 in 2022; a 73.7% rise.
They also saw a decrease in total service calls from 56,755 in 2013 to 42,628 in 2022, however, these spiked in 2016 at 63,609.
Total cases also dropped from 9,430 in 2013 to 6,104 in 2022.
They also released statistics for crimes reported in 2021 and 2022. They are as follows...
|Crime
|2021
|2022
|Percent Change
|Robbery
|21
|9
|-57.1%
|Arson
|18
|7
|-61.1%
|Assault
|421
|447
|6.2%
|Property Damage
|420
|323
|-23.1%
|Drug Offenses
|351
|263
|-25.1%
|Vehicle Theft
|99
|99
|0%
|Sex Offenses
|61
|43
|-29.5%
|Weapons Violations
|186
|193
|3.8%
The Cape Girardeau Police Department also stated in a release it has several plans in place moving into 2023 to continue the downward trend on major crime within the city.
Some of those plans include:
- Increased staffing in the patrol division by continuing to sponsor recruits through the SEMO Law Enforcement Academy.
- Increased public awareness in regards of what to look for, how to protect yourself and property, and how to report suspicious activity.
- More community engagement allowing the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the community to be more open and transparent with one another.
- We are committed to increasing recruiting and training efforts in order to obtain the best officers to serve the citizens of Cape Girardeau.
