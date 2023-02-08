 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50
mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois and Perry County Missouri

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected,
but some areas may receive higher amounts approaching 3
inches. This rain will be falling on ground that is already
saturated due to above normal rainfall in January and recent
snow melt.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Cape Girardeau Police release 10 year crime stats

  • Updated
  • 0
Cape PD
Cape Girardeau Police Department

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau Police Department released their findings on crime cases over the last decade.

Murder.JPG

Murder
Service calls and cases

Service calls and cases
Aggravated Assault.JPG

Aggravated Assault
Robbery.JPG

Robbery
Motor Vehicle Thefts.JPG

Motor Vehicle Thefts
Larceny-Theft.JPG

Larceny-Theft
Burglary.JPG

Burglary
Combined 10 Year Trend.JPG

Combined 10 Year Trend

The report shows statics starting in 2013 through 2022. For the last 10 years, they have released statistics, for each year, in homicides, robberies, aggravated assaults, burglaries, larceny, and motor vehicle thefts.

The biggest decline in numbers were robberies, a 89.4 decline over the past decade. In 2013, there were 85 robbery reports to only 9 in 2022.

The biggest increase in crimes was motor vehicle thefts. In 2013 there were 57 reported motor vehicle thefts compared to 99 in 2022; a 73.7% rise.

They also saw a decrease in total service calls from 56,755 in 2013 to 42,628 in 2022, however, these spiked in 2016 at 63,609.

Total cases also dropped from 9,430 in 2013 to 6,104 in 2022.

They also released statistics for crimes reported in 2021 and 2022. They are as follows...

Crime2021 2022  Percent Change
Robbery 21 9 -57.1%
Arson 18 7 -61.1%
Assault 421 447 6.2%
Property Damage 420 323 -23.1%
Drug Offenses 351 263 -25.1%
Vehicle Theft 99 99 0%
Sex Offenses 61 43 -29.5%
Weapons Violations 186 193 3.8%

The Cape Girardeau Police Department also stated in a release it has several plans in place moving into 2023 to continue the downward trend on major crime within the city.

Some of those plans include:

- Increased staffing in the patrol division by continuing to sponsor recruits through the SEMO Law Enforcement Academy.

- Increased public awareness in regards of what to look for, how to protect yourself and property, and how to report suspicious activity.

- More community engagement allowing the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the community to be more open and transparent with one another.

- We are committed to increasing recruiting and training efforts in order to obtain the best officers to serve the citizens of Cape Girardeau.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you