Cape Girardeau police arrest man firing a gun

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.The combination of rain that already fell overnight and expected
additional rainfall into tonight will result in significant rises on
the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to crest at Plumfield
around 4 feet above flood stage Sunday, and at Murphysboro around 7
feet above flood stage Wednesday.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 24.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Total rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the watch area. Locally up to 5 inches is possible,
especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over the same
areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks, streams,
and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Cape Girardeau police arrest man firing a gun

  • Updated
  • 0
Antwan Petty
Cape Girardeau Police Department

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Cape Girardeau police arrested a 26-year-old man after they say he fired a weapon in the area.

It happened on March 23 at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to the 1100 block of South Ellis Street after a report of shots fired in the area.

After officers got to the scene, they found evidence and a person they identified as Antwan Petty, 26, of Cape Girardeau.

Upon investigating, they were able to find out that Petty fired a weapon. Officers also found the firearm Petty allegedly used.

Petty is in custody and being held on a $25,000 cash bond for a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

Police also reported earlier of another incident that took place after an officer arrived at this scene.

Suspect in custody after stealing Cape Girardeau police cruiser

When an officer got to the scene, he exited the police cruiser quickly and possibly left the cruiser unlocked. Moments later, they found the police car was gone.

Police found the police cruiser roughly a mile away from the scene and have a person in custody with taking the car.

