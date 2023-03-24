Cape Girardeau police arrest man firing a gun

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Cape Girardeau police arrested a 26-year-old man after they say he fired a weapon in the area.
It happened on March 23 at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to the 1100 block of South Ellis Street after a report of shots fired in the area.
After officers got to the scene, they found evidence and a person they identified as Antwan Petty, 26, of Cape Girardeau.
Upon investigating, they were able to find out that Petty fired a weapon. Officers also found the firearm Petty allegedly used.
Petty is in custody and being held on a $25,000 cash bond for a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Police also reported earlier of another incident that took place after an officer arrived at this scene.
When an officer got to the scene, he exited the police cruiser quickly and possibly left the cruiser unlocked. Moments later, they found the police car was gone.
Police found the police cruiser roughly a mile away from the scene and have a person in custody with taking the car.