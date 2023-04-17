Cape Girardeau officers respond to several criminal incidents over weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Police in Cape Girardeau responded to several incidents resulting in criminal charges and individuals taken into custody.
On April 15, police responded to the 2800 block of Whitener for a weapon violation. After officers arrived, they found out an altercation happened and took one person into custody.
Anne Curtis, 28, of St. Louis faces unlawful use of a weapon and assault charges with a $25,000 bond.
Police said victims at the scene said Curtis had a knife in an attempt to cause harm to individuals. Officers on scene located the knife that was used. No injuries were reported.
On April 16, officers in Cape Girardeau responded to the 0-100 block of N. Henderson for a report of a man who was pointing a gun at several people. After police got to the scene, they learned there was an altercation between multiple individuals. Officers arrested William Frierson, 20, of Cape Girardeau.
Frierson faces of a charge of unlawful use of a weapon with a $50,000 bond.
Hours later, Cape Girardeau police officers then went to the 1200 block of Bloomfield for a robbery that was reported.
Police said a juvenile is believed to have pointed a gun at another juvenile and reportedly took items from him.
The juvenile was identified and taken into custody. No injuries were reported.