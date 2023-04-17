 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Conditions Through This
Afternoon...

Gusty westerly winds will continue through this afternoon,
sustained around 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. The
strongest gusts are expected to be across portions of southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana, and northwest Kentucky. This may
cause small tree limbs to break and loose outdoor objects to be
blown around.

In addition to the gusty winds, relative humidity values of 15 to
25 percent are present across the region. This combination of
winds and low humidity will lead to elevated fire weather
concerns. Caution should be used in any outdoor burning.

Cape Girardeau officers respond to several criminal incidents over weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Anne Curtis and William Frierson
Cape Girardeau Police Department

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Police in Cape Girardeau responded to several incidents resulting in criminal charges and individuals taken into custody.

Anne Curtis

On April 15, police responded to the 2800 block of Whitener for a weapon violation. After officers arrived, they found out an altercation happened and took one person into custody.

Anne Curtis, 28, of St. Louis faces unlawful use of a weapon and assault charges with a $25,000 bond.

Police said victims at the scene said Curtis had a knife in an attempt to cause harm to individuals. Officers on scene located the knife that was used. No injuries were reported.

On April 16, officers in Cape Girardeau responded to the 0-100 block of N. Henderson for a report of a man who was pointing a gun at several people. After police got to the scene, they learned there was an altercation between multiple individuals. Officers arrested William Frierson, 20, of Cape Girardeau.

Frierson faces of a charge of unlawful use of a weapon with a $50,000 bond.

William Frierson

Hours later, Cape Girardeau police officers then went to the 1200 block of Bloomfield for a robbery that was reported.

Police said a juvenile is believed to have pointed a gun at another juvenile and reportedly took items from him.

The juvenile was identified and taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you