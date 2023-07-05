Cape Girardeau man in custody for an assault leaving one critically injured

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- A 32-year-old man was arrested in relation to an assault which left a person with critical injuries.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department said it happened on Saturday at around 9 a.m. when officers responded to the 300-block of S. Sprigg for an assault report.
Police said the suspect already left the area when officers got there. The victim was treated at the scene by medical workers and was then taken to a local hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.
Officers got a hold of surveillance video of the incident. After viewing it, they said the suspect is Jacob Jungers, 32 of Cape Girardeau.
Police then started searching for Jungers. They also found that he was in a vehicle as a passenger in relation to the incident. Police were able to find out information using their FLOCK camera system which helps them find information on vehicles in the area.
The next day on July 2nd, the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney's Office formally charged Jungers with 1st degree assault and issued an arrest warrant.
On Tuesday, July 4th, a Cape Girardeau police officer got an alert on the vehicle from the FLOCK camera system at around 2 a.m. The officer then found the vehicle in the 500-block of S. Sprigg Street and found Jungers was laying down in the back seat trying to hide.
Officers then took Jungers into custody and was taken to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Officers said the victim is still in critical condition.