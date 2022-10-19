Cape Girardeau man charged in 2019 homicide

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- A Cape Girardeau man is now facing charges in connection to a 2019 homicide.
The Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Isaiah M. Lane, 32, with murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death, assault and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in jury.
The charges stem from the shooting death of 15-year-old Madison Robinson and the shooting injury of her brother in August of 2019.
In 2020 Robinson's mother told News 3 a group of women came out of a car and "bum-rushed our yard and attacked me and my kids." After the fight ended, Robinson took her kids, along with other children, inside for the rest of the night. After taking a shower, she heard gunshots hitting her home.
One of her sons survived after being shot in the leg. Madison died hours after being shot in the neck.
Charges were initially filed against Lane, but were dropped after witnesses declined to testify one day before the trial.
Bond for Lane has been set at $5 million and he is being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail on unrelated charges.