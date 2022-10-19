 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER TODAY...

West to northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with isolated higher gusts
are expected today, along with very low humidity this afternoon.
The breezy conditions and low humidity, combined with the very
dry vegetation across the region due to the ongoing drought means
there will be an elevated fire danger today.

The concern for field fires will be high today. Take extra care
with any activities that may accidently cause a fire. It is
imperative that you refrain from any intentional burning. Many
counties across our region continue to have burn bans in effect.

We anticipate we will have another elevated or critical fire
danger concern on Thursday.

Cape Girardeau man charged in 2019 homicide

  • 0
Isaiah Lane

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- A Cape Girardeau man is now facing charges in connection to a 2019 homicide. 

The Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Isaiah M. Lane, 32, with murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death, assault and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in jury. 

The charges stem from the shooting death of 15-year-old Madison Robinson and the shooting injury of her brother in August of 2019.

MadisonRobinson

In 2020 Robinson's mother told News 3 a group of women came out of a car and "bum-rushed our yard and attacked me and my kids." After the fight ended, Robinson took her kids, along with other children, inside for the rest of the night. After taking a shower, she heard gunshots hitting her home.

One of her sons survived after being shot in the leg. Madison died hours after being shot in the neck.

Charges were initially filed against Lane, but were dropped after witnesses declined to testify one day before the trial.

Bond for Lane has been set at $5 million and he is being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail on unrelated charges.