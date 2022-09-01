Calloway County bank robbery suspect arrested in Carbondale

UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.
The suspect in a western Kentucky bank robbery has been picked up in southern Illinois.
Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Robert P. Riley of Water Valley, Kentucky. He was located in Carbondale, Illinois and arrested by Illinois State Police.
He is being held in Jackson County pending extradition to Kentucky to face a charge of Robbery.
ORIGINAL STORY
CALLOWAY COUNTY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Calloway County.
Police say a suspect robbed The Murray Bank in Hazel Kentucky Thursday.
The suspect is a white man, approximately 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a striped long sleeve shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen traveling southbound toward Tennessee.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.