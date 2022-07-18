Calloway Co. Sheriff's Office searching for dangerous fugitive

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight is asking the public to help find fugitive Ronnie Sharp.
Sharp is wanted in connected to a March chase. He has an outstanding warrant for fleeing, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and various other traffic offenses.
He is also wanted on multiple warrants in other counties.
Sharp is 47-years-old, white, approximately 5'10" tall, weighing approximate 145 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or call 911.