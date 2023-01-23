Caleb Campbell sentenced in the murder of officer Brian Pierce Jr.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (WSIL) – The driver who struck and killed southern Illinois native and Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. has been sentenced to life plus 13 years.
The Office of the Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine reported Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, Mo. has been sentenced after being convicted of first-degree murder in the case.
“The loss felt by the family and loved ones of Officer Pierce is unimaginable. There is no sentence that could even begin to give them a sense that justice has been adequately served. Officer Pierce and his family will remain in our prayers,” Haine said.
He added, “As I’ve stressed before in this case, fleeing from the police is always wrong and dangerous, and if an officer dies as a result of such actions, those responsible for killing the officer will face murder charges.”
Associate Judge Neil Schroeder’s sentence consisted of a term of natural life for first-degree murder, 10 years in prison for failure to report an accident involving injury or death, and three years in prison for failure to stop following an accident involving injury or death.
Pierce Jr. was killed in the line of duty after laying stop sticks on the McKinley Bridge in Venice, Illinois. He was hit by a car driving nearly 100 mph, which was involved in a pursuit. The car was later located abandoned on the Missouri side of the bridge.