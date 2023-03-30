Cairo man arrested in Texas for Carbondale murder in 2022

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro

.River levels are falling along the Big Muddy River and are expected
to fall below flood stage at Plumfield on Friday and at Murphysboro
on Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 21.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 16.9 feet
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

.A potent storm system will move into our area on Friday, when
southwest winds will increase ahead of a cold front. Winds will
become westerly behind the front Friday evening.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri. The advisory is along and west of a line
from Mount Vernon to Marion Illinois, then to Paducah and
Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger winds are possible in
thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Cairo man arrested in Texas for Carbondale murder in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Daurice Morse
Carbondale Police Department

CARBONDALE, Ill -- A Cairo man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred in Carbondale last year.

Daurice T. Morse, 20, of Cairo was arrested at around 1 p.m. on March 28th in Texas as he is suspected of killing Jacob C. Gary, 19, of Marion.

Gary was shot during a disturbance in the 200 block of West College Street at around 1:30 a.m. on October 23, 2022. He later died at the hospital.

The US Marshals Service, Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Southern Illinois and the US Marshals, Southern District of Texas, Houston Division - Gulf Coast Violent Offenders & Fugitive Task Force arrested Morse on Tuesday in Houston, Texas.

Carbondale police said they've spent a lot of time and resources in finding Morse as part of the investigation into finding the person responsible for the murder of Gary.

Jackson County State's Attorney Joe Cervantez already indicted Morse for first degree murder on a previous date.

Extradition for Morse is underway to bring him back to Jackson County for trial.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you