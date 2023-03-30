Cairo man arrested in Texas for Carbondale murder in 2022

CARBONDALE, Ill -- A Cairo man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred in Carbondale last year.
Daurice T. Morse, 20, of Cairo was arrested at around 1 p.m. on March 28th in Texas as he is suspected of killing Jacob C. Gary, 19, of Marion.
Gary was shot during a disturbance in the 200 block of West College Street at around 1:30 a.m. on October 23, 2022. He later died at the hospital.
The US Marshals Service, Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Southern Illinois and the US Marshals, Southern District of Texas, Houston Division - Gulf Coast Violent Offenders & Fugitive Task Force arrested Morse on Tuesday in Houston, Texas.
Carbondale police said they've spent a lot of time and resources in finding Morse as part of the investigation into finding the person responsible for the murder of Gary.
Jackson County State's Attorney Joe Cervantez already indicted Morse for first degree murder on a previous date.
Extradition for Morse is underway to bring him back to Jackson County for trial.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.