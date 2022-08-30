Burglary suspect wanted in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Police are searching for a suspect after two recent burglaries.
Two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau, Katy O'Ferrell's restaurant and Threads & Treads clothing store, were burglarized overnight on August 27.
The suspect is a white man, with a thin build and several tattoos on his arms. Some of the more unique tattoos are a cross near his right ear and a spider web on his left elbow. He is approximately 6'-6'3" and under 40 years of age.
If you recognize this man or know of his whereabouts, contact Cape Girardeau Police at 573-335-6621.