Buckner man arrested for stabbing son

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (WSIL)-- Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested William Edwards, 74, of Buckner, for Aggravated Domestic Battery involving a stabbing.
Deputies were called to the residence in Buckner and found Edwards involved in a physical altercation with his son, Brian Edwards, 41, who lives at the same residence.
The younger Edwards was suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen.
Deputies arrested William Edwards for Aggravated Domestic Battery and transported him to the Franklin County jail.
Brian Edwards was transported by helicopter to Carbondale Memorial Hospital.
Deputies made two other arrests at the scene that were unrelated to the stabbing.
Kevin Kondoudis, 53, and Whitney Gosnell, 28, both of Buckner were arrested for Obstructing a Peace Officer, for causing a disturbance outside the Edward's residence during the early stages of the investigation. Gosnell was also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.
The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.