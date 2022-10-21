 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Potential Will Continue Through The Weekend...

Ongoing drought conditions have resulted in very dry vegetation
across our region, and no rain is expected through the weekend.
Although relative humidity will gradually increase each day, the
winds will become stronger over the weekend. The danger of field
and woods fires will remain quite high until early next week, when
rain chances will increase.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes can ignite grass.

Buckner man arrested for stabbing son

  • Updated
William Edwards

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (WSIL)-- Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested William Edwards, 74, of Buckner, for Aggravated Domestic Battery involving a stabbing.

Deputies were called to the residence in Buckner and found Edwards involved in a physical altercation with his son, Brian Edwards, 41, who lives at the same residence.

The younger Edwards was suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen.

Deputies arrested William Edwards for Aggravated Domestic Battery and transported him to the Franklin County jail. 

Brian Edwards was transported by helicopter to Carbondale Memorial Hospital.

Deputies made two other arrests at the scene that were unrelated to the stabbing.

Kevin Kondoudis, 53, and Whitney Gosnell, 28, both of Buckner were arrested for Obstructing a Peace Officer, for causing a disturbance outside the Edward's residence during the early stages of the investigation. Gosnell was also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

