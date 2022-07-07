 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most
of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could
bring localized relief this afternoon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

  • Updated
  • 0
Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

Two-time US Olympic basketball gold medalist Brittney Griner, seen here on July 7, has pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian court near Moscow, her lawyers confirmed to CNN.

 Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

Two-time US Olympic basketball gold medalist Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian court near Moscow, her lawyers confirmed to CNN on Thursday.

Griner, 31, faces up to 10 years in prison under the charge. She left the courtroom without giving any comment to reporters, and her next hearing is set for July 14.

Griner was arrested in February at a Moscow airport after Russian officials say they found cannabis oil in her luggage. The basketball star, who plays in Russia during the WNBA's offseason, has been held since then on drug smuggling charges punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Her trial began last week.

The US State Department has classified Griner as wrongfully detained, and her supporters have called for her release over fears that she is being used as a political pawn amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Griner's plea came on the second day of her trial, which began last week, when a prosecutor accused her of smuggling less than a gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. According to state media agency TASS, prosecutors argue Griner intended to import the drugs into Russia's territory and put the prohibited substances into a backpack and a suitcase.

On Wednesday, the White House announced President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone with Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner.

Cherelle Griner was "grateful" for the call from Biden and Harris, she said in a statement Wednesday.

"While I will remain concerned and outspoken until she is back home, I am hopeful in knowing that the President read my wife's letter and took the time to respond," she said. "I know BG will be able to find comfort in knowing she has not been forgotten."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.