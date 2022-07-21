Brandon Zanotti pleads guilty to DUI

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Friday will be Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti's last day on the job.
Thursday, we got court documents showing Zanotti's guilty plea to a DUI back in May.
Here's what Zanotti's punishment is.
12 months court supervision and complete an alcohol/substance abuse course.
He was also fined $2,543.00 and $200.00 was refunded to him.
He still keeps his drivers license and does not have to do any community service.
The court supervision part is interesting because it doesn't necessarily mean it's a conviction, so the DUI can be cleared from his record. If he would've got probation that's harder to do.
A lawyer specializing in DUI cases says more than 90 percent of DUI cases he's dealt with end in probation.
Williamson County officials say Zanotti was talking about stepping down as States Attorney months before his arrest.