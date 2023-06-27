 Skip to main content
Both escaped inmates from NW Tennessee back in custody

  • 0
Henry County Sheriff's Office Escaped Inmates
Henry County Sheriff's Office

UNION CITY, Tenn. -- Both fugitives are back in custody after escaping through a skylight in a jail in northwest Tennessee.

Authorities in the northwestern Tennessee area first alerted the public of two inmates which escaped from jail on Monday.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office informed the public initially that Ronnie Sharp and Joshua Harris pried through the cell ceiling, pried open a skylight in the roof and escaped.

The sheriff's office also said it was believed the two escaped inmates stole a 2006 white Chevy 3500 truck.

Authorities said Joshua Harris was serving time for violation of sentence and had a history of evading arrest, theft of property and burglary while Ronnie Sharp was in jail for numerous charges including kidnapping, assault on an officer, evading arrest and more.

Joshua Harris was first caught, with the help from multiple agencies, after receiving a tip from a citizen on Monday.

Ronnie Sharp was taken into custody on Tuesday by the Union City Police, Obion County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal's. Sharp will be taken back to the Henry County Jail in the next few days.

