Body found in Black River near Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF (WSIL) -- Police need your help identifying a body found in the Black River.
Butler County Coroner Jim Akers says, three Kayakers found the body in the river around 4 pm Saturday.
Akers says, the body had been in the water for a few days. He also says they need the publics help identifying the body.
Akers says the body is described as an adult white male estimated at 30-50 years, balding with several days beard growth, muscular build, wearing a black shirt, black jeans over swimming trunks, and black sports shoes.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776, the Butler County Sheriff's Department 573-785-8444, or the Butler County Coroner's Office at 573-686-7884.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.