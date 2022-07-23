Body found in Black River near Poplar Bluff

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 each afternoon.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, Western Kentucky, Southern Illinois,
and Southwestern Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

POPLAR BLUFF (WSIL) -- Police need your help identifying a body found in the Black River. 

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers says, three Kayakers found the body in the river around 4 pm Saturday. 

Akers says, the body had been in the water for a few days. He also says they need the publics help identifying the body.

Akers says the body is described as an adult white male estimated at 30-50 years, balding with several days beard growth, muscular build, wearing a black shirt, black jeans over swimming trunks, and black sports shoes. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776, the Butler County Sheriff's Department 573-785-8444, or the Butler County Coroner's Office at 573-686-7884.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning. 

