Benton, Ill. man in jail facing sexual assault charges of a child

BENTON, Ill. -- A Benton man is behind bars facing several charges, including predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon said on July 8th deputies received a report of a sex offense that may have happened in a rural part of the county and that a child was allegedly the victim.
Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office started investigating and then arrested Robert B. Hodges, 34 of Benton, Ill.
Hodges faces two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and unlawful violation of an order of protection charges.
He was taken to the Franklin County Jail with a bond set at $205,000.
Assisting in the investigation is the Franklin-Williamson Child Advocacy Center and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.