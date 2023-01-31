 Skip to main content
Authorities investigating armed robbery in Zeigler, search for suspect

Zeigler armed robbery pic
Franklin County EMA

ZEIGLER, IL (WSIL) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery in Zeigler, IL Tuesday morning.

SI Bank
SI Bank

Personnel with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office tells us they are on scene at Southern Illinois Bank assisting with the investigation. They tell us this happened around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Franklin County Emergency Management Agency said a suspect fled on foot from the scene. They are telling people living in the area to secure their home and to expect a large police presence. 

Zeigler Police Chief Ben Burkhamer also said they have officers on scene.

Franklin County EMA provided a photo of the suspect.

FBI and Illinois State Police are also assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information about this, you are urged to call your local authorities.

