Authorities investigating armed robbery in Zeigler, search for suspect

ZEIGLER, IL (WSIL) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery in Zeigler, IL Tuesday morning.
NEW DETAILS: 1:45 p.m. Zeigler Police Chief Ben Burkhamer tells us the suspect is a white male in his 50's-60's, bald on the top part of his head with gray hair in the back, and wearing a brown Carhart hoodie.
They are looking for the public's help in identifying the man. They urge you not to approach the man and call authorities if you locate him as he could be armed and dangerous.
Southern Illinois Bank has closed for rest of the day.
Police tell us they suspect a getaway car was waiting a few blocks away and headed east towards the West Frankfort area.
UPDATE: As of 1 p.m., police tell us the suspect is believed to have taken a black sedan and heading in the West Frankfort area.
ORIGINAL: 11:15 a.m. - Personnel with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office tells us they are on scene at Southern Illinois Bank assisting with the investigation. They tell us this happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Franklin County Emergency Management Agency said a suspect fled on foot from the scene. They are telling people living in the area to secure their home and to expect a large police presence.
Zeigler Police Chief Ben Burkhamer also said they have officers on scene.
Franklin County EMA provided a photo of the suspect.
FBI and Illinois State Police are also assisting in the investigation.
If you have any information about this, you are urged to call your local authorities. Police say you should call instead of commenting on social media on the suspect's possible whereabouts.
