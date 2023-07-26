Authorities in Franklin County searching for suspects, some considered armed and dangerous

BENTON, Ill. -- Authorities are looking for three people, some of which are considered armed and dangerous, in relation to separate crimes throughout Franklin County.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) are alerting the public to not approach these suspects if they see them and to call police.
Travis D. Kraus, 35, is wanted in relation to a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine investigation. FCSO said there is a failure to appear warrant for his arrest on the matter.
Kraus was last known to be living in the West Frankfort area.
Jennifer Cook, 32, is wanted out of Franklin County in relation to a possession of methamphetamine investigation. There is a failure to appear warrant out for her arrest as well.
Cook was last known to be living in the Salem area.
Malik Felton, 24, is wanted in relation to a obstructing/destroying evidence investigation. There is also a failure to appear warrant out for Felton's arrest.
Felton was last living in the Herrin area.
The FCSO said if you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, to contact your local law enforcement or the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 618-438-4841.