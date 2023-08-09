 Skip to main content
Authorities are looking for two possible dangerous fugitives in Williamson County

MARION, Ill. -- Authorities are looking for two fugitives in Williamson County.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for Jaquarius J. Patton, 21 of Herrin. Patton is 5'6" tall, weighing 143 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Patton faces charges of theft/by threat and has a bond amount set at $75,000.

They are also looking for Franklin D. Kirk, 54 of Marion. Kirk is 5'4" tall, weighing 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. 

Kirk faces a possession of methamphetamine charge and has a bond amount set at $20,000.

The sheriff's office said the public should not attempt to apprehend or detail these fugitives as they are possibly dangerous.

If you have any information on these individuals, you are urged to call Crimestoppers with Williamson County at 1-800-414-8477.

