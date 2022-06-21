Attempted kidnapping suspect wanted in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Cape Girardeau Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping.
On Sunday, June 19, Cape Girardeau officers received a report of an attempted kidnapping around 10:50 p.m. The incident occurred in the 1200 block of S. Sprigg Street.
The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was helping a hurt animal in the road when the suspect approached, struck her in the face and then attempted to pull her into his vehicle.
The victim was able to fight off the suspect and shout for help, which caused the suspect to flee.
The suspect is a white male, approximately 50 to 60-years-old, between 5'6" and 5'10" tall, and described as having an average build with a large stomach. He was clean shaven and had gray hair that partially covered his ears.
He was driving a newer model dark blue, single cab pickup truck that may have had a yellow lights on top of the cab.
If anyone has any information to share regarding the suspect or vehicle, we ask that they contact the CGPD at any of the options below:
- Phone: 573-339-6621
- Anonymous call line: 573-339-6313
- Text “CAPEPD” to 847411