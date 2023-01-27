Arrest made in Sikeston double homicide investigation

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- An arrest was made in regards to a double homicide that occurred in Sikeston on Sunday.
Sikeston DPS stated in a release Cornelius M. David, 33, from Georgia, has been arrested in connection with the homicide investigation.
David has been charged with two counts of murder, 1st degree and an armed criminal action in connection with the deaths of Kiara D. Haynes, 33, and Breanna C. Cooner, 27.
Sikeston DPS released information on the homicide investigation earlier this week that occurred in the 800 block of Southwest Street.
Sikeston DPS said during the investigation, information was gathered and a suspect was identified. Formal charges were sought through the New Madrid County Prosecutors Office.
The arrest was made with the assistance of law enforcement officials in Atlanta, Ga.