Arrest made in Metropolis weekend shooting

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Paducah Police have arrested a woman in connection to a weekend shooting in Metropolis.
Paducah Police have arrested 59-year-old Anita Prater. He is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful restraint.
Metropolis Police responded to a report of shots fired on Saturday, September 24 just before 11 p.m. As they arrived, a gunshot victim arrived at the local hospital.
Police determined a 33-year-old man frim Wickliffe, Kentucky went to buy a PlayStation from a 59-year-old woman around 9 p.m. He told police he was held against his will until 11 p.m. and as he was leaving, the woman shot him with a shotgun.
The man received injuries to his upper arm and face. He was taken to Massac Memorial Hospital by a passerby, then flown to a Nashville hospital.
Police attempted to make contact with Prater when they arrived on scene, but there was no response. Police entered the home and found Prater appeared to overdose on pills.
She was taken to the hospital where she has remained until being arrested by police.
Prater is being held in the McCracken County Jail pending extradition back to Massac County.