Additional charges for men involved in Cape Girardeau bar shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Cape Girardeau Police Department have released new information in regards to an investigation that left multiple people injured after being shot in a bar recently.
The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed more charges against Ranell Robinson, 43, and Tyler Banks, 24, both of Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau Police Department said multiple victims (4) were identified as suffering with injuries during the gunfire exchange at Hotshots Bar & Grill Saturday night.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad earlier said Banks, Robinson, and Jeremiah Twiggs, 39, were taken into custody in there role of the shooting that took place.
Online court records state Robinson now faces three counts of armed criminal action, three counts of second-degree assault and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm charges.
The records also show Banks now faces three counts of armed criminal action and three counts of second-degree assault charges.
Records show Twiggs faces one charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Robinson is scheduled next in court on March 13 at 2:30 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse.
Banks was seen for his initial appearance in court on Thursday morning at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse.
Twiggs also had an initial arraignment at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse on Thursday.