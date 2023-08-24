 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

56-year-old Mt. Vernon man arrested for child porn and sexual abuse charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Darren Meyer
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. -- A 56-year-old man is behind bars and faces multiple child pornography and criminal sexual abuse charges.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it happened during the early morning hours on August 15. The sheriff's office first received a call from someone who reported that a 14-year-old girl was a possible victim of voyeurism.

The sheriff's office started investigating. They interviewed the 14-year-old and search warrants were issued for electronic devices for a home on N. Sparrow Lane in Mt. Vernon. Evidence was secured from the residence and seized as part of the investigation.

It was also later determined the 14-year-old was also possibly a victim of sexual abuse, the sheriff's office said.

On Wednesday, August 23, deputies responded to the same home on N. Sparrow Lane in Mt. Vernon for a report of a disturbance where a person was armed with a knife.

The sheriff's office said Darren L. Meyer, 56, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

Meyer was taken to the Jefferson County Jail where he faces charges including one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse victim under 13 and 10 counts of possession of child pornography victim under 13.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you