56-year-old Mt. Vernon man arrested for child porn and sexual abuse charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. -- A 56-year-old man is behind bars and faces multiple child pornography and criminal sexual abuse charges.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it happened during the early morning hours on August 15. The sheriff's office first received a call from someone who reported that a 14-year-old girl was a possible victim of voyeurism.
The sheriff's office started investigating. They interviewed the 14-year-old and search warrants were issued for electronic devices for a home on N. Sparrow Lane in Mt. Vernon. Evidence was secured from the residence and seized as part of the investigation.
It was also later determined the 14-year-old was also possibly a victim of sexual abuse, the sheriff's office said.
On Wednesday, August 23, deputies responded to the same home on N. Sparrow Lane in Mt. Vernon for a report of a disturbance where a person was armed with a knife.
The sheriff's office said Darren L. Meyer, 56, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody.
Meyer was taken to the Jefferson County Jail where he faces charges including one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse victim under 13 and 10 counts of possession of child pornography victim under 13.