51-year-old faces charges after crash incident in Carlisle County

BARDWELL, Ky. -- A 51-year-old man has been charged in a crash investigation in Carlisle County.
Carlisle County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said it happened on Tuesday when personnel with the sheriff's office, Bardwell Police Department and the Bardwell Fire Department went out to a crash between two vehicles on US Hwy 51 North.
The sheriff's office said Bobby Franklin of Bardwell was driving north on Hwy 51 in a 2006 Nissan pickup truck.
At this time, Josh Coble of Paducah was driving in the area as well.
The sheriff's office said Franklin was distracted by a cell phone and his vehicle went off the right side of the road. Franklin then overcorrected and sideswiped the vehicle Coble was in. Franklin's truck then went off the road again, going 75 yards before it stopped.
An investigation has so far revealed that Franklin also drank alcohol before the incident, the sheriff's office said.
They also said nobody was injured in the crash. Franklin was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and was taken to the McCracken County Jail.