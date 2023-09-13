5 wanted out of Union County for burglary and drug related crimes

ANNA, Ill. -- Authorities in Union County are looking for five people wanted for various crimes. These crimes are for failing to appear for original offenses, such as burglary and possession of methamphetamine.
The Union County Sheriff's Office urges people to not approach these subjects as some could be considered dangerous.
William R. Taylor, 44, is wanted for a failure to appear for residential burglary and theft. Taylor is 6’1”, 175 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes and was last known to be living in the Vienna area.
Patrick P. Stoffle, 45, is wanted for a failure to appear for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Stoffle is 6’4", 200 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was living in the Murphysboro area.
Tara A. Haas, 48, is wanted for failure to appear for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Haas is 5’6”, 130 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes and was last known to be living in the Jonesboro area.
Matthew T. Baccus, 39, is wanted for a failure to appear for a burglary charge. Baccus is 6’3”, 240 lbs., with red hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be living in the Carbondale area.
Robert A. Yates, 39, is wanted for failure to appear for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Yates 5’10, 170 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes and was last known to be living in the Cobden area.
If you have any information on there whereabouts for these individuals, you are urged to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 618-833-5500 or your local law enforcement agency.