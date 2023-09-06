5 sought for crimes in Union County, some considered dangerous

ANNA, Ill. -- Authorities in Union County are looking for five individuals wanted for various charges.
The Union County Sheriff's Office alerted the public to not approach any of the subjects as some could be considered dangerous.
Daniel B. Kinder, 18, is wanted for failure to appear out of Union County where he faces an original offense of driving while under the influence, reckless driving, failure to reduce speed and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He is 5’9”, 127 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes and was last living in the Anna area.
Ally R. Morris, 23, is wanted on a failure to appear for an original offense of obstructing justice and unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes or needles. Morris is 5’4", 140 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes and she was last living in the West Frankfort area.
Daniel J Evans, 21, is wanted out of Union County for a failure to appear for an original charge of driving while under the influence, failure to reduce speed and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Evans 6’1”, 150 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes and last living in the Dongola area.
Hollis L. Burton, 46, is wanted out of Union County for a failure to appear warrant as well. This is in relation to an original office of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He is 5’11”, 210 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes and last living in the Anna area.
Britine N. Woodrome, 33, is wanted out of Union County for a failure to appear warrant with an original offense of driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Woodrome is 5’3, 158 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes and she was last in the Anna area.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are urged to call your local law enforcement agency or the Union County Sheriff's Office at 618-833-5500.