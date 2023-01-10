5 arrested in connection with drive-by-shootings in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Five individuals have been arrested in connection with a series of drive-by-shootings occurring in multiple counties in southern Illinois.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is reporting over the past several weeks, there have been drive-by-shootings in the communities of Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale.
Multiple police departments and authorities collaborated their investigations which led to locating a vehicle of interest by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office on January 8. The sheriff's office said the vehicle was tied to criminal activities.
Authorities in a release said the vehicle, along with individuals, were believed to be connected to a large fight occurring at an unlicensed bar in Williamson County. People in the fight were said to have guns and had several batteries that occurred there as well.
"Individuals occupying the vehicle are persons of interest related to the series of drive by shootings throughout our communities," Sheriff Jeff Diederich said.
At one point, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle traveling at a high speed. During the time suspects were fleeing, they attempted to dispose of evidence which was recovered at a later time.
Four handguns were later found as part of the investigation.
The five individuals were arrested, including Ambrose N. Godsey, Michael O. Evans, Lawrence Abernathy, Davaughn L. Graves and a juvenile.
Charges range from aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless driving, mob action, aggravated fleeing and eluding, multiple traffic offenses and more.
"With the mobility of criminal activity in the region, residents should remain confident that law enforcement throughout Southern Illinois work in concert to hold violent offenders accountable," Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said. "These arrests are instrumental in the investigation of recent shootings in Carbondale. I am proud of the collaboration of local law enforcement to bring these offenders to justice."